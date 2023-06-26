Wild video shows convicted murderer attacking his attorney in Florida court

A convicted murderer facing the death penalty was caught on camera attacking his attorney in a Florida courtroom on Monday.

Joseph Zieler appeared to motion to a member of his defense team, then threw an elbow to the lawyer's face.

Two bailiffs immediately wrestled Zieler to the floor, the video shows. The judge then asked the lawyer if he was OK.

"I used to box," the lawyer said. "I've taken a lot better shots than that one."

Zieler could be sentenced to death for the 1990 killing of an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter in Cape Coral, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

The two victims were found in a Cape Coral apartment in May 1990, officials said.

The girl's mother had been out for the night and discovered the suffocated bodies when she returned the next morning. Investigators said both victims were sexually assaulted.

A jury already voted in favor of Zieler receiving the death penalty.

Zieler was hoping to get a new trial, but a judge dismissed the motion and did not overturn the conviction, WPTV reports.

Sentencing was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon.