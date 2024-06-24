Wild video shows FHP chase of stolen Dodge Challenger end in crash in NW Miami-Dade

Wild new dashcam video shows the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that ended with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper crashing into the car in northwest Miami-Dade last week.

The chase happened on June 17, about 12 hours after the white 2021 Challenger had been stolen from a home in Hialeah.

Video obtained exclusively by NBC6 showed two men smashing the window of the car, rolling it out into the street, and then taking off.

Surveillance video shows two men stealing a Dodge Challenger from a Hialeah home before leading police on a chase with it. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

Owner Iran Garcia said he was sleeping when the thieves stole his vehicle.

“They smashed my window, they opened the hood and they just drove off,” Garcia told NBC6 in Spanish.

The dashcam video obtained by NBC6 on Monday showed an FHP trooper pursuing the Challenger as it speeds and weaves through traffic.

At one point, the Challenger cuts through a parking lot then starts fishtailing on a street.

The driver briefly stops and tried to turn around but that's when the trooper slammed into the Challenger, forcing it to stop in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 21st Avenue.

The driver is seen putting his hands up out the window and troopers move in and take him and his passenger into custody.

No injuries were reported. Officials said they found a stolen gun inside the car.

Officials identified the suspects as 21-year-old Kenneth Barahona and 40-year-old Edwin Figueroa.

Figueroa faces theft and resisting arrest charges on top of already open criminal cases. Barahona faces charges for fleeing from police, in addition to charges for smashing windows and breaking into about 10 cars earlier this month, records showed.