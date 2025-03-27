Caught on Camera

Wild video shows fiery tractor-trailer rollover crash on Turnpike in Broward

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wild new dashcam video shows a tractor-trailer erupting in flames during a rollover crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The video shows the tractor-trailer slamming into the median and catching fire as it overturned on the opposite side of the highway, sending debris into the path of multiple vehicles.

The driver who captured the video, David Platt, said it was a rush hour ride he'll never forget.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“I was just praying to God that I don’t get hit with this and that the cab doesn’t come flying over into southbound lanes," Platt said. "All of a sudden I see this truck explode through the barrier, everywhere, everyone veering out of the way, and next thing I know I see one car trapped between the cab and the wall."

Despite the chaos, Platt's instincts kicked in and he pulled over and rushed over to the fiery wreck.

"Ran over to assist in getting everyone out of the car, the next thing I know it goes up in flames and it’s a big fireball," he said. "It's my nature to go and help so I did my due diligence and went home safe."

Local

6 to Know 4 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami Marlins 12 mins ago

Marlins host Pirates on Opening Day as Alcantara set to face Skenes

The crash left all southbound lanes of the Turnpike closed in the area. NBC6 has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details including whether anyone was injured.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraBroward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us