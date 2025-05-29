Wild video shows man attacking TSA agent at Miami International Airport

New video shows an irate passenger at Miami International Airport randomly assaulting two people including a TSA agent back in December as the man in the footage is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to the charges he faces.

The incident happened at a security checkpoint inside the airport and led to the arrest of Cameron Dylan McDougall on assault charges.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

McDougall had already been kicked off a plane the day before for allegedly assaulting somebody else.

The new video shows McDougall already inside a TSA security checkpoint, when he appears to suddenly flip.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

He's seen calmly walking past agents before he turns around, stops and looks around then takes a swing at one of them, then takes another swing.

That's when the chaos erupts and the video shows him charging forward as the agent pushes him, forcing him to fall backward over a bin.

Another agent steps in and tries to pin him to the ground, but the man punches him in the face three times.

The struggle continues but the man keeps swinging until a swarm of agents come and put their body weight on the man until a sheriff’s deputy arrives two minutes and 12 seconds later.

A man is facing charges after he was caught on surveillance assaulting a TSA agent at Miami International Airport. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

Before that, the same man was also seen on camera randomly hitting another person unprovoked.

McDougall, 28, was at MIA trying to fly back home to Canada because the flight he was on the day before was diverted after investigators said he struck another passenger inflight.

Among the charges he faces are assaulting a law enforcement officer, assaulting a senior citizen, and disrupting air travel security.

McDougall pleaded guilty and is expected to be sentenced on Friday.