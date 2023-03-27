Wild Video Shows Man Climbing Brickell Drawbridge While Raised

Cell phone video shows a man climbing the Brickell Avenue drawbridge in Miami while it was raised.

Miami Police say they received multiple calls Monday afternoon from individuals reporting a man climbing to the top of the bridge located on the Southwest side as it was rising.

Officers immediately responded to the area, but the bridge had already gone back down.

The Only in Dade video showed the man doing a celebratory push-up after the climb, and witnesses reported that he fled the scene running.

Officers canvassed, but were unable to locate the man, MPD said.