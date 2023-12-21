Wild video shows moments West Park home explodes, sending fire into the air

A new video angle shows the moments a West Park home exploded, sending debris up in the air and destroying nearby homes and cars.

The first video shows two people walking on the sidewalk in front of the home around 12:29 a.m. Tuesday.

Three minutes later, the doorbell camera is triggered again by an explosion that sent debris crashing onto homes and falling like rain all over the neighborhood on Southwest 20th Street and 52nd Avenue.

On Thursday, Memorial Hospital’s mental health representatives walked the neighborhood along with the city’s mayor, offering services to those who need them.

The word neighbors keep using to describe the events of Tuesday morning is “traumatic”.

Dozens of families were jolted out of their sleep by an explosion, followed by agonizing screams for help from the family, including two children, who were inside at the time of the explosion.

Of the four who were rushed to the hospital, one child has been released, while a 14-year-old girl, her mom and grandma remain hospitalized. The two adults are in critical but stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dominique Wright’s mom and brother were sleeping in the house next door. He said sheetrock fell on top of his mom.

“When the sheetrock fell on her, she pushed it off of her and she doesn't remember much,” Wright said. “She was smelling gas, like some gas smell, that night and she was sleeping with the window open.”

Relatives have started a GoFundMe for the family who remains hospitalized. If you’d like to donate click here.