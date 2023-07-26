Wild video shows moments when trooper heroically stops wrong-way driver in Florida

In a courageous display of bravery and quick thinking, Trooper Luke Krupinski put himself in harm's way to prevent a potentially catastrophic situation in central Florida.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Monday when multiple 911 calls reported a vehicle going the wrong way on I-4 in Orlando.

Trooper Krupinski drove towards the reckless driver in an attempt to stop her from reaching the busy intersection.

Dashcam video shows the moment when the trooper approached the car, and the driver attempted to swerve around the trooper's vehicle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At that moment, Trooper Krupinski had seconds to make a split-second decision where he skillfully blocked the oncoming car's path, forcing it to collide with a tree, thus preventing a potential collision with other vehicles on the road.

Both the trooper and the wrong-way driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but thankfully both are expected to make a full recovery.

Initial investigators suggested the possibility that the woman behind the wheel was experiencing a medical episode leading to the incident. Despite this, she is now facing charges of reckless driving, traveling on the wrong side of the road, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Traffic authorities in Orange County are still continuing their investigation.

Citizens, as well as Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi with FHP, express their gratitude to state trooper Krupinski for his quick thinking and heroism.

Lt. Crescenzi told WESH that the trooper has only been with FHP for less than two years, yet he is ready and taking courageous steps for his community.

"Traffic was still going, so he had to make a split-second decision to save life and property by putting his vehicle in the path of that runaway driver," Lt. Tara Crescenzi with FHP told WESH, "We commend his actions for his bravery to be able to put himself in harm's way to protect the citizens and visitors of Florida."