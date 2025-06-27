Wild video shows tornado ripping apart homes in Florida neighborhood

A Ring camera captured a house being ripped off its foundation after a tornado swept though a Florida neighborhood.
The incident happened Wednesday in Largo, in Pinellas County near Clearwater.
The video shows debris flying in the air, walls caving-in and even roofs ripping off trailer homes.
National Weather Service officials said a survey indicated EF-1 damage in the area with maximum winds of 90 mph and a 2-mile path.
Numerous structures were damaged but no injuries were reported, the NWS said.
Damage survey conducted in Pinellas County indicated EF-1 damage from yesterday's tornado, with maximum winds of 90 mph and a path length of just over 2 miles. While numerous structures received damage, no injuries have been reported. https://t.co/9RQfpo8SnM pic.twitter.com/kPw5SMMPcx— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) June 26, 2025