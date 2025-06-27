Wild video shows tornado ripping apart homes in Florida neighborhood

A Ring camera captured a house being ripped off its foundation after a tornado swept though a Florida neighborhood.

The incident happened Wednesday in Largo, in Pinellas County near Clearwater.

The video shows debris flying in the air, walls caving-in and even roofs ripping off trailer homes.

National Weather Service officials said a survey indicated EF-1 damage in the area with maximum winds of 90 mph and a 2-mile path.

Numerous structures were damaged but no injuries were reported, the NWS said.