Caught on Camera

Wild video shows tornado ripping apart homes in Florida neighborhood

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Ring camera captured a house being ripped off its foundation after a tornado swept though a Florida neighborhood.

The incident happened Wednesday in Largo, in Pinellas County near Clearwater.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The video shows debris flying in the air, walls caving-in and even roofs ripping off trailer homes.

National Weather Service officials said a survey indicated EF-1 damage in the area with maximum winds of 90 mph and a 2-mile path.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Numerous structures were damaged but no injuries were reported, the NWS said.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraFlorida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us