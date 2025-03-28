‘Look at what you did!': Wild video shows woman blocking driver who hit her Tesla in Miami

Wild video captured a woman confronting the driver who hit her Tesla by trying to block the car as it attempted to flee in the middle of a busy Miami intersection.

The incident occurred Friday at around 12:30 p.m. near Northeast 1st Avenue and 32nd Street, according to the Miami Police Department. Officers responded to the area after receiving calls about a driver who attempted to drive away after committing a hit-and-run.

It began when the driver of a white Mercedes struck a red Tesla and another vehicle, police said. In a video posted by Only in Dade, the Mercedes still attempts to drive off even though the Tesla driver is in its path.

"You hit my car! Look at what you did!" the Tesla driver screams, slamming on the car's hood. "You hit my car! You're running away, and you hit my car."

Several bystanders try to tell the Tesla driver to get out of the way or else she'll get run over, but she refuses.

"She's gonna kill me?" she says. "Get her license plate!"

As another man tries to intervene, the white Mercedes reverses and attempts to weave through traffic to escape, but appears to end up hitting another car in the process. The video then cuts to a man banging on the Mercedes' rear window.

The video then shows officers taking a woman away in handcuffs. According to Miami Police, the driver was taken into custody and will be facing charges.