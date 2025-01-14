Wild videos show chase end with PIT maneuver and crash in Fort Lauderdale

Wild new videos show a chase come to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale when Florida Highway Patrol used a PIT maneuver to stop fleeing suspects.

The incident happened Monday as the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were conducting surveillance on a suspect with active warrants in the area of Arizona Avenue and Houston Street, BSO officials said.

The suspect was in a black Mercedes SUV with three other people when FHP tried to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.

A pursuit ensued and at one point, the driver got out and tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught, officials said.

The three other suspects continued fleeing in the car until FHP used a PIT maneuver to stop them, which caused the vehicle to crash and roll over on Sunrise Boulevard just east of Interstate 95, officials said.

FHP officials released videos showing the successful PIT maneuver. One shows an aerial view of it while the other shows it from a dash camera.

RAW: Aerial footage shows the Florida Highway Patrol performing a PIT maneuver on a fleeing SUV during a pursuit in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 13, 2025.

After the crash, the remaining three suspects were taken into custody. An arrest report said three firearms were found in the Mercedes.

Two of the suspects, 20-year-old Dorshawn Tate Jr. and 24-year-old Sherod Thomas Morley, are facing multiple charges in the incident. Officials haven't identified the other two suspects or said what charges they may face.