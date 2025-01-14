Fort Lauderdale

Wild videos show chase end with PIT maneuver and crash in Fort Lauderdale

Four suspects were taken into custody after the Monday afternoon incident

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wild new videos show a chase come to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale when Florida Highway Patrol used a PIT maneuver to stop fleeing suspects.

The incident happened Monday as the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were conducting surveillance on a suspect with active warrants in the area of Arizona Avenue and Houston Street, BSO officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The suspect was in a black Mercedes SUV with three other people when FHP tried to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.

A pursuit ensued and at one point, the driver got out and tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The three other suspects continued fleeing in the car until FHP used a PIT maneuver to stop them, which caused the vehicle to crash and roll over on Sunrise Boulevard just east of Interstate 95, officials said.

FHP officials released videos showing the successful PIT maneuver. One shows an aerial view of it while the other shows it from a dash camera.

RAW: Aerial footage shows the Florida Highway Patrol performing a PIT maneuver on a fleeing SUV during a pursuit in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 13, 2025.

Local

6 to Know 6 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami Lakes 3 mins ago

‘It's outrageous': Miami Lakes residents asked to remove Trump flags by code enforcement

After the crash, the remaining three suspects were taken into custody. An arrest report said three firearms were found in the Mercedes.

Two of the suspects, 20-year-old Dorshawn Tate Jr. and 24-year-old Sherod Thomas Morley, are facing multiple charges in the incident. Officials haven't identified the other two suspects or said what charges they may face.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleCaught on Camera
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us