Wild videos show fiery crash and shooting outside Miami Gardens gas station

New surveillance videos captured a fiery crash, gunfire and a confrontation outside a Miami Gardens gas station early Tuesday.

The wild scene unfolded around 3 a.m. outside the Marathon gas station near the 3700 block of Northwest 199th Street.

One video shows a vehicle with its underside on fire speed around the corner and crash into a tree outside the station.

A red SUV is seen following closely behind and slows down before someone inside opens fire on the first vehicle multiple times.

Smoke pours out of the vehicle and a man is seen getting out of the driver's seat and running to the gas station as the red SUV takes off.

The vehicle is seen on fire as police respond.

A video from another angle shows the man who ran out of the first car running into the gas station. Moments later, a red SUV pulls up and a man inside gets out and starts yelling at the man inside the gas station.

"You're gonna get it, I told you, you're gonna get it!" he yells in the video, before getting back in the SUV and driving off.

A third angle shows the man in the red SUV driving away and stopping to open fire on the burning car again as he leaves.

Miami Gardens Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire and found the car fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished and investigators found the car had been damaged by gunfire, and multiple spent bullet casings were located near the vehicle, police said.

No victims were located, police said.