Wildfire burns in Miami-Dade, strands drivers going in and out of Florida Keys

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire was about 350 acres and 25% contained by Friday morning.

A brush fire continued burning in southern Miami-Dade on Friday and prompted intermittent closures of the 18-Mile Stretch and Card Sound Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they were assisting the Florida Forest Service with the fire, which started near Card Sound Road and the Southwest 392nd block on Thursday.

Florida Keys Sheriff's officials said Card Sound Road was shut down in both directions due to the fire, as was the 18-Mile Stretch northbound.

Officials said to avoid the road due to smoky conditions.

Some drivers were stuck for hours.

"They closed the road when we were like five cars away from passing. So we were like, wow, you know. We stopped to eat... and that was a mistake. We should've continued and we would've made it," one driver said.

The scene is a familiar one for drivers who saw the 344 Fire back in March, which swelled to over 26,000 acres.

"It's just luck, and part of living in the Keys," the driver said.

