Miami-Dade County

Wildfire in SW Miami-Dade now 65% contained

U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road are open for now, but that could change depending on the weather and conditions

By Niko Clemmons

As a wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade continued to burn on Saturday, officials said they've made progress in containing the flames.

Officially called the 344 Fire, the blaze began on March 13 and has swelled to over 26,000 acres in size.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Having burned for more than a week, officials said that the fire is now 65% contained, the The Florida Forest Service said.

U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road are open for now, but that could change depending on the weather and conditions.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“We still have helicopters that are doing water drops and we still have airplanes that are monitoring the area,” Chief Andy Alvarez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. “The winds have died down which gives us a good opportunity to finish mopping up the fire.”

The Florida Department of Transportation is updating billboards in real time on U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road so drivers going in and out of the Keys can know what's going on.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they’re starting to wind down their operations.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Cold Case Mar 20

Watch the ‘True Crime Marathon' on NBC6 and Telemundo Florida's streaming channels

“What we're doing now is called mop up which is basically putting out spot fires in areas that still have active fires,” Alvarez said.

Over at Homestead Miami Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series events have not slowed down and neither have the fans.

“I was wondering if they were going to have the race because I knew the fires were in Key Largo and I was scared they were going to call it off but they're still having it,” Sara Jones.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us