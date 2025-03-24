Miami-Dade County

Wildfire in SW Miami-Dade now 80% contained, U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road reopen

Officially called the 344 Fire, the blaze began on March 13 and has swelled to over 26,000 acres in size

By NBC6

A wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade has been contained to 80% on Monday, the Florida Forest Service said.

Officially called the 344 Fire, the blaze began on March 13 and has swelled to over 26,000 acres in size.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

FFS said that two major routes, U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road, are reopened as crews continue to battle the fire in South Miami-Dade County.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue announced the fire was under control.

As the fire continued to burn for over a week, The Florida Department of Transportation updated billboards in real time on U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road so drivers going in and out of the Keys knew what was going on.

Although the fire was an issue, the NASCAR Cup Series continued its events at Homestead Miami Speedway.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us