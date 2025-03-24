Wildfire in SW Miami-Dade now 80% contained, U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road reopen

A wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade has been contained to 80% on Monday, the Florida Forest Service said.

Officially called the 344 Fire, the blaze began on March 13 and has swelled to over 26,000 acres in size.

FFS said that two major routes, U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road, are reopened as crews continue to battle the fire in South Miami-Dade County.

Two vital routes for South Florida drivers, U.S. 1 & Card Sound Road, are now open as firefighters continue to battle the "344 Fire" in south Miami-Dade County. The fire is approximately 26,719 acres & is 80% contained. pic.twitter.com/6qEwvzFtcX — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) March 24, 2025

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue announced the fire was under control.

As the fire continued to burn for over a week, The Florida Department of Transportation updated billboards in real time on U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road so drivers going in and out of the Keys knew what was going on.

Although the fire was an issue, the NASCAR Cup Series continued its events at Homestead Miami Speedway.