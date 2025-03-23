Wildfire in SW Miami-Dade under control: MDFR

After burning for more than a week, officials on Sunday said a wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade is now under control.

Officially called the 344 Fire, the blaze began on March 13 and has swelled to over 26,000 acres in size.

The Florida Forest Service on Saturday said the fire was 65% contained.

U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road are open for now, but that could change depending on the weather and conditions.

The Florida Department of Transportation was also updating billboards in real time on U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road so drivers going in and out of the Keys knew what was going on.

Over at Homestead Miami Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series events have not slowed down and neither have the fans.

“I was wondering if they were going to have the race because I knew the fires were in Key Largo and I was scared they were going to call it off but they're still having it,” Sara Jones.