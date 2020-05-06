Florida

Wildlife Officials Investigate Alligator Shot With Arrows

Lee County deputies responded to the injured 11-foot alligator on April 28 at a Fort Myers pond

Florida wildlife officials want to know who shot an alligator with arrows in an apparent attempt to harvest the reptile.

Lee County deputies responded to the injured 11-foot alligator on April 28 at a Fort Myers pond, the News-Press reported. The animal had two arrows in its head and a rope wrapped around its snout and feet.

Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped a contracted trapper remove the alligator, which was transferred alive to a farm.

Officials want anyone with information to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Callers at both sites can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Alligator hunting season runs from August 15 to November 1 and requires a special permit from the state. Residents can report nuisance alligators at 866-FWC-GATOR.

