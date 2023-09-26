Will Miami be underwater someday?

According to researchers, by the year 2060, Miami will be 60 percent underwater thanks to climate change.

Scientists at the University of Miami predict the city has a little over 30 years before the water takes over.

The sea water is rising at a dramatic rate so much so insurance companies, like Farmers Insurance, are quiet-quitting the Sunshine State.

According to the Unified Sea Level Rise Projection for Southeast Florida Regional Climate Compact, by 2040 sea levels are expected to be 10 to 17 inches higher than the levels in the year 2000.

Gasses like carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide are all to blame for the water rising in the oceans.

But Miami-Dade officials are already implementing their sea level rise strategy through adaptation action areas, according to their website.

“Adaptation Active Areas allow for a more customized and detailed approach to adapting to sea level rise and other resilience issues for individual areas and neighborhoods.”

Their first AAA is the Little River Area where $40 million has helped move along projects that improve the sewage infrastructure, stormwater management, and water quality.

Things have been going well there and the County is now working closely with partners to launch another AAA in the Biscayne Canal Basin which faces other extreme infrastructural challenges.

According to the Office of Resilience, Miami’s infrastructure improvement strategy includes plans to build higher roads, install pump stations protect existing buildings with temporary flood panels and build new infrastructures higher.