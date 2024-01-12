‘Will not be tolerated': Police prepare to crack down on MLK Day rideouts

As we approach this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, police in South Florida want to remind the public that operating dirt bikes and ATVs on public roads is not safe and it’s illegal.

“It’s going to be a zero-tolerance this weekend," said Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels.

In the last few years, participants have ridden their bikes as part of “Wheels Up, Guns Down.” The movement aimed to promote peace — but sometimes the street takeovers can get out of hand as bikers perform dangerous stunts on streets and highways.

Miami-Dade Police sent a strong message to those who plan on taking to the streets on ATVs or dirt bikes this holiday weekend.

“Dr. Martin Luther King’s name should not be tarnished nor should his legacy be overshadowed by the chaos we’ve seen in the past," said Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alejandro Camacho.

Several South Florida law enforcement agencies reminded drivers and riders of safety and zero tolerance enforcement ahead of the yearly MLK rideout.

The large mass groups have also caused accidents or other dangerous conditions in years past.

Driving a dirt bike, ATV or other off-road vehicle on a public road or highway is illegal and not following the rules of the road can carry stiff penalties.

"In prior holiday weekends, we have encountered visitors who come to our county to block roads and interfere with the flow of traffic," Daniels said. "Participating in such activities will result in police action, including arrest, citation and your vehicle being impounded.”

Police and troopers will be out in full force saturating certain areas as part of their enforcement efforts this entire weekend.

“The illegal operation of motorcycles, dirt bikes and all-terrain type vehicles on highways and roadways throughout South Florida is extremely dangerous and hazardous to public safety and will not be tolerated," Camacho said.