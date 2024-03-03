Will Smith makes surprise appearance at inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Miami

Actor Will Smith surprised fans at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Miami on Saturday night.

He went to support his friend -- five-time GRAMMY® winner and OSCAR® awardee Jon Batiste -- and even performed with him.

Batiste usually ends his performances with a “Love Riot” -- inspired by New Orleans processions by going into the audience to celebrate and sing with his fans.

Video shows him joining Smith as they performed an impromptu jam session together.

Smith has been in Miami filming scenes for the fourth installment in the "Bad Boys" franchise.

The movie starring Smith and Martin Lawrence is set to hit theaters this summer.