Wilton Manors businesses designated as safe places for victims of abuse, hate and more

The Wilton Manors Police Department has partnered with local businesses to provide safe places for those who have been victims of hate, bias and harassment.

The initiative, the Safe Place Program, was launched Sunday.

“Being able to be that trusted partner to help police make sure that hate crimes are not only documented but also eradicated within our city is of the utmost importance,” said Tony Lima, the CEO of Sunserve, a non-profit that provides social services for the LGBTQ community in Wilton Manors.

If people don’t feel comfortable going to the police, residents and visitors of Wilton Manors can go to participating businesses that have the rainbow-colored Safe Place Program stickers to report a crime.

“What happens is, there’s stickers on doors in some of the businesses in Wilton Manors, and when they see that, they know they can go in there and they will make sure they can get a hold of the police department if they want or if they want to get a hold of the Pride Center for some other kinds of help," Mayor Scott Newton said. "They know that they’re going to be safe at the place that they’re going to and that’s a big thing in our community."

Business owners and staff that have volunteered to participate in the Safe Place Program have been trained in ways to provide a haven for victims of these crimes, how to communicate in a sensitive way and how to contact police if they need assistance.

“Those businesses can provide some guidance, some compassion and some comfort prior to officers showing up,” said Darren Brodsky, the Assistant Chief of the Wilton Manors Police Department.

“It’s all about the police department and the community working together to make sure that people that need help, can get it,” Newtown said.

The Wilton Manors Police Department, Wilton Manors City Hall, Commission Chambers and Hagen Park were also declared safe spaces.

Participating businesses in the Safe Place Program include:

AHF/Out Of The Closet Thrift

Alibi Monkey Bar

Chant II, LLC LIT Bar

Dental Associates of Boca Raton

Dolce Salato Pizza and Gelato

Indelible Art and Tattoo

Infinity Lounge

Ink Addiction II

Island City Stage

Julian's Fountain of Youth

Mercer Cleaners

MyEyeDr.

Needlestitch

Pride Corner Art & Frame

Pride Factory

Richard C. Sullivan Public Library

Sardi Cafe Lounge

Simone's Bridal Prom Pageant

SunServe

Tap That Ash

The Pearl Rehab Center

The Pride Center at Equality Park

Wilton Discount Liquors

Wilton River Suites

More information on the program can be found here.