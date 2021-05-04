Wilton Manors Man Accused of Luring Neighbor, Beating Her in Unprovoked Attack

A Wilton Manors man is facing battery charges on accusations that he beat his neighbor at their apartment complex in an unprovoked attack.

The attack happened Saturday at the Wilton House Apartments along North Andrews Avenue.

According to a police report, 28-year-old Phillip Siegel, without being provoked, used a 30-inch metal bar to hit his neighbor multiple times in her head and throughout her body.

Siegel allegedly lured his neighbor to his apartment by asking her to help move him some furniture. Immediately after they finished, he attacked her.

The report says the victim got away and got help. When they returned to Siegel’s apartment to confront him about the random attack, he allegedly started throwing more punches, injuring the other person.

Both victims and Siegel were left bloodied and bruised.

In bond court, Siegel appeared concerned and confused at times and even asked if the victim was OK. As of Tuesday night, he remains booked in Broward County's main jail on $16,000 bond.

Prosecutors say the victim may suffer from permanent eye damage from the attack.