Wilton Manors to Host 25th Annual Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival

On Saturday, June 14th, 2025, the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival marks a major milestone reaching its 25th year. This annual event brings together more than fifty thousand people in remembrance of the 1969 Stonewall Riots and their lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ human rights movement and our community.

This year’s celebration, presented by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), runs from 3 PM to 11 PM and features six blocks of entertainment, including food, music, and vendor marketplaces.

Festivalgoers can enjoy over eight stages located throughout Wilton Drive. The night wraps up with the illuminating Glow Night Parade, which starts at 8 PM and presents floats, vehicles, and walking groups that light up the night in festivity. NBC6, Telemundo 51 and parent company Comcast, will participate in the parade and festival.

Pre-sale tickets are available online for $10. Tickets will be $13 at the door the day of the event. The event is cashless at all entrances, including VIP areas and lounges. A ticket is required for entry to the event by all attendees, including vendors.

If you plan to attend, consider using public transportation or a rideshare service. Parking in Wilton Manors ranges from $10 to $30. City lots, including Hagen Lot and metered spaces, will charge a rate of $20. For rideshare drop-off locations and additional parking information, visit the Stonewall Pride website here.

We hope to see you on Saturday, June 14th. To purchase tickets and for more details, visit www.StonewallPride.lgbt.