Windy Friday Across South Florida With Lower Rain Chances Through Weekend

South Florida will be dealing with major winds to end the work week, but the weekend could end up being much clearer and a lot calmer.

Winds continue to gust Friday and we have all the usual wind impacts you'd expect. A high risk of rip currents, a small craft advisory, red flag warnings and even a wind advisory are in play for early in the day.

Rain chances will be low with highs in the mid-80s.

Winds will dial back a little Saturday and even more Sunday. Rain chances will continue to be low, running only about 10%

Winds switch to the south next week and temperatures begin to climb again. Highs will approach 90 by the middle of the week with a big surge in humidity too.