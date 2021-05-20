Windy Thursday Across South Florida Brings Slight Relief From High Temperatures

While you may need some extra hair spray if you're going outdoors in South Florida on temperatures, the higher gusts will bring some welcomed relief from the recent high temperatures.

The area has a wind advisory in effect near the coast until Thursday evening along with a small craft advisory and high risk of rip currents. After a few morning showers, the forecast calls for more sunshine.

The one benefit of these gusty winds are reasonable afternoon temperatures. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s, a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

Winds will dial back this weekend with only a 10-20% chance of showers. Highs will remain in the mid-80s.

We stay mostly rain free into next week with temperatures warming back into the upper-80s.