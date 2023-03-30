Wings Over Homestead Air Show Soaring Through The Skies This Weekend

The thunderous sound of jet engines could be heard above Miami International Airport as the United States Air Force put on an early display ahead of the Wings Over Homestead Air Show.

The long running show returns this weekend, providing free family friendly fun to South Florida.

“We’re thrilled to be here with these brave pilots that have shown their all,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “It is so amazing what they can do.”

For more than two decades, aircrafts piloted by U.S. military forces have been part of air stunts and ground displays for the general public.

This year, organizers say viewers can expect to see a mix of over 50 air acts and ground displays.

“We’ve got a great relationship and so I feel that’s why we have the continuous support from the local community,” said Col. Joshua Padgett of the 482nd Fighter Wing. “They look forward to it on a 2 or 3 year basis and it’s been 5 years since we have done it, so we are excited to host.”

Organizers say it is an opportunity to give back and interact with the community.

Admission is free and you can learn more by clicking on this link.