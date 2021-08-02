With Eviction Moratorium Over, Broward Sheriff's Office Provides Insight Into Process

With the federal moratorium on evictions coming to an end this past Saturday, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials are advising the public of the process they take to evict someone going through such a stressful situation.

The eviction process begins in the court system. If a judge signs an order of eviction, BSO is required to serve it once the order is signed by a judge, according to a statement from BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd.

BSO’s civil process servers post a “writ of possession” at the home, and those being evicted are given 24 hours to leave the residence. Once that window passes, deputies conduct the final eviction and ensure that those being evicted leave.

BSO later post a notice on the door showing the process is complete and those evicted are not allowed back. Anyone who tried to re-enter are subject to criminal charges and arrest.

Deputies and process servers do provide residents being evicted with links and phone numbers for assistances with housing, food and job placement. Funding is also available to residents impacted by the COVID pandemic.

Click here for more information on eligibility requirements or call 888-692-7203 for more information.