‘It was very scary': Witness reacts to toddler drowning at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah

Witnesses are speaking out after a toddler drowned in a Hialeah lake on Saturday.

Detectives said the 3-year-old girl was with a family member when they somehow became separated at Amelia Earhart Park.

The family member notified Miami-Dade Park Rangers who later found the child in the water.

"It was very scary for all of us," witness David Socarras told NBC6. "They started giving CPR. People were running there."

Socarras claims the little girl was still alive when they pulled her from the lake.

"We saw police carrying the girl and she was like with water coming out of her mouth," he explained. "Throwing up water. She was alive."

The child was taken to Palmetto General Hospital by fire rescue crews, where she was pronounced dead, police confirmed.

NBC6 reached out to the girl’s mother on Sunday, but she didn’t want to speak on the drowning.

Police also said the family member, who was with the child at the park, is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.