Witness says motorcycle ‘exploded on impact' in Hollywood crash that left 3 hurt

Video shows the fiery aftermath of a crash in Hollywood that led to three people being hospitalized on Tuesday.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to reports of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of 66th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victims were all rushed to the hospital as trauma alert patients, but more information on their conditions has not been provided.

Cellphone video that was posted to Only in Dade showed the chaotic scene of a sedan in flames.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One witness, who did not want to be identified, said the car was making a left turn when a motorcycle slammed into it. The impact sparked a fire.

"I saw two bikes swerving in and out of their lanes, doing maybe 85 miles an hour at most. The Nissan was turning off of Sheridan onto 66th going south," he described. "One of the bikes slammed into [the car], exploded on impact, and the two people were sent flying. The lady in the car got out, and she was crying and hysterical. She had glass and cuts all over her arm. She had half of her shirt burnt off."

The witness said a man and a woman were riding on the motorcycle. Both were taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the car, he said.

He called 911, and also said the man on the motorcycle did not appear to regain consciousness before first responders rushed him to the hospital.

Hollywood police said they closed down the intersection while they investigated.