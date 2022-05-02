Woman, 19, Accused of Pointing Green Laser at Miami-Dade Police Aircraft

A 19-year-old woman was arrested early Monday after she allegedly pointed a green laser at a Miami-Dade Police aircraft.

Yeneisy Valdera is facing a misuse of laser lighting device charge, according to a Miami-Dade Police arrest report.

The report said Valdera, of Doral, was a passenger in a car when she pointed the green laser at the aircraft.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Valdera was captured on the aircraft's camera pointing the laser, the report said.

An aviation officer called for help and officers on the ground found the car and took Valdera into custody, the report said.

Valdera was booked into jail and was being held on a $5,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.