Woman, 2 men arrested in armed robbery and shootout outside Miramar Flanigan's

A woman and two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shootout outside a Miramar Flanigan's earlier this month after police said they left a trail of evidence behind after the crime.

Derricka Johnson, 36, Byron Williams, 18, and Keenan Clark, 21, have been arrested on armed robbery charges in the July 11 incident, Miramar Police officials said Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, a man and his girlfriend had been eating in the Flanigan's at 11225 Miramar Parkway and were leaving just after 12:30 a.m. when they were robbed by two armed suspects in the parking lot.

Broward Sheriff's Office Derricka Johnson, Byron Williams, Keenan Clark

The suspects took the man's gold necklace, the girlfriend's gold/diamond necklace, along with her wallet that contained multiple credit and debit cards. The total loss was estimated to be $20,000.

As the suspects fled the scene in a grey SUV, the boyfriend grabbed his handgun and fired at their vehicle while a passenger in the grey SUV returned fire.

No one was apparently injured by the gunfire. Police found 18 bullet casings at the scene.

A short time later, while still at the scene, the girlfriend received multiple alerts from her bank that her cards were being used in Miami-Dade, the report said.

Surveillance cameras showed a woman using the cards at a Wawa in Miami Gardens. The women was driving a grey Honda Accord with a unique decal, the report said.

Two men later attempted to use the victim's stolen credit card at a Sunoco in Miami Gardens, the report said.

Later that morning, a grey Hyundai Tucson was found parked in Miramar with "slashed tires and bullet holes," the report said.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Miami Gardens on July 3, had been seen on video traveling toward the Flanigan's and away from the Flanigan's, the report said.

The Tucson also had a spent bullet casing on the floorboard that matched casings found at the scene, the report said.

Surveillance from the Flanigan's showed a female and male suspect, who police said was Johnson and Clark, in the restaurant when the victims arrived, the report said.

The video showed them later leaving the restaurant and heading to the parking lot.

Detectives tracked down the Accord with the unique decal, and the owner said they rented it to Johnson, the report said.

The owner also said he rented the Hyundai to Clark, and that Clark called him to say it had been "shot up" and that he should report it stolen, the report said.

A detective later identified Williams and Clark from the surveillance videos, after having had multiple encounters with both men, the report said.

Clark also posted an Instagram Live where he wore a gold chain identical to the one taken during the robbery, the report said.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.