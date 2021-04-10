nw miami dade

Woman, 3 Children Hospitalized After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle in NW Miami-Dade

Three kids were in the backseat at the time of the crash. The youngest is in critical condition.

A woman and three children were hospitalized Saturday when the driver of a stolen Subaru slammed into her car in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Officials said the stolen Subaru T-boned the woman's BMW at NW 22nd Avenue and NW 66th Street in Gladeview. The accident happened at 2:09 p.m.

The stolen vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to police. Three kids ages 6, 10 and 11 were in the backseat of the BMW at the time of the collision.

The 6-year-old is in critical condition, police said. The other kids are reported to be stable.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said the driver of the stolen vehicle, a 32-year-old man, was also transported to the hospital.

Witnesses said they saw two people running out of the car after the accident happened.

