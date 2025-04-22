Woman, 60, was ‘swinging knife' before she was fatally shot by deputy: BSO

A 60-year-old woman was swinging a knife and moved toward a deputy before he fatally shot her in Deerfield Beach, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The incident unfolded around 7 p.m. Monday in the area of South Federal Highway and Southeast 10th Street.

According to a Tuesday news release from BSO, deputies responded after they received a 911 call about a female behaving erratically on the sidewalk and waving a knife while stabbing a large black bag inside a shopping cart.

Deputies encountered the woman, who had two large knives that were about 18 inches long, officials said.

As a deputy approached the woman, she "moved toward him while swinging the knife overhead in an aggressive manner," officials said.

The deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation and have her drop all of her weapons but she refused, and when she advanced toward the deputy while armed with one of the knives, the deputy opened fire, officials said.

The woman was struck and deputies gave her life-saving measures until Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officials haven't released her name, but said she was 60 years old.

No one else was injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard practice in police shootings.

The deputy who fired his weapon was placed on administrative assignment while the investigation is conducted.