Crime and Courts

Woman accidentally shoots teen daughter after altercation at McDonald's: Police

A judge ordered her to stay away from all of the victims and issued a $22,000 bond.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was being held in jail on bond Sunday after she was arrested for accidentally shooting her 15-year-old daughter in the shoulder after getting into an altercation with a group of people at a northwest Miami-Dade McDonald's.

Melissa Valbrum, 32, faces several charges in the shooting that happened after 10 p.m. Friday at the fast food restaurant on 9250 NW 7th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, Valbrum became violent towards a woman and her cousins at the McDonald's after Valbrum thought one of the victims was pointing at her. The victim was actually pointing outside to inform her cousin that their Lyft ride had arrived.

Booking photo of Melissa Valbrum
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Melissa Valbrum

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Valbrum pointed her firearm toward the group and threatened to shoot and kill them, the arrest report stated. The altercation spilled over to the group's Lyft, where Valbrum allegedly reached inside the vehicle to physically assault one of the victims, who was a minor.

When the Lyft drove off, a gunshot rang out and Valbrum's daughter was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Valbrum denied pointing her gun at the victims and said the firearm fell from her waistband, causing it to discharge and strike her daughter, the arrest report stated.

Local

Lauderhill 3 hours ago

18-year-old shot and killed in Lauderhill: Police

Florida 7 hours ago

This South Florida city is in the top 3 most unsafe in the US, according to report

Valbrum was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor battery and culpable negligence.

A judge ordered her to stay away from all of the victims and issued a $22,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us