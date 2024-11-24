Woman accidentally shoots teen daughter after altercation at McDonald's: Police

A woman was being held in jail on bond Sunday after she was arrested for accidentally shooting her 15-year-old daughter in the shoulder after getting into an altercation with a group of people at a northwest Miami-Dade McDonald's.

Melissa Valbrum, 32, faces several charges in the shooting that happened after 10 p.m. Friday at the fast food restaurant on 9250 NW 7th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, Valbrum became violent towards a woman and her cousins at the McDonald's after Valbrum thought one of the victims was pointing at her. The victim was actually pointing outside to inform her cousin that their Lyft ride had arrived.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Melissa Valbrum

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Valbrum pointed her firearm toward the group and threatened to shoot and kill them, the arrest report stated. The altercation spilled over to the group's Lyft, where Valbrum allegedly reached inside the vehicle to physically assault one of the victims, who was a minor.

When the Lyft drove off, a gunshot rang out and Valbrum's daughter was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Valbrum denied pointing her gun at the victims and said the firearm fell from her waistband, causing it to discharge and strike her daughter, the arrest report stated.

Valbrum was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor battery and culpable negligence.

A judge ordered her to stay away from all of the victims and issued a $22,000 bond.