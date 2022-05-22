Woman Arrested for Defrauding an Elderly Cancer Patient

A woman accused of defrauding an elderly cancer patient was arrested Saturday.

Prosecutors say Ana Nuñez met the victim at hair salon in September 2020. Months later, Nuñez allegedly went to the hospital where the woman was receiving cancer treatment and told hospital staff she was the woman’s daughter.

“When she got into the hospital, she told the attendees I’m her daughter and I need to take this lawyer with me to get some legal paperwork signed by my mother,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle.

Prosecutors say Nuñez got the elderly woman to sign a power of attorney. The elderly cancer patient signed over her house and all her bank accounts.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney says Nuñez’s son, Pablo Figueroa, was also involved. He allegedly pretended to be a financial advisor.

“There’s no evidence he knew of this scheme. He may have been an unwitting participant, to be a witness,” said Figueroa’s attorney.

Nuñez’s attorney said she was the victim’s friend and caregiver.

“Her and another lady took good care of the alleged victim flr the last several months of her life. If you notice in the arrest warrant your honor there’s no allegation of physical abuse or bad dirty living conditions. Your honor, money was used partially atleast to buy things for the victim,” said Richard Gregg, Nuñez’s attorney.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney much of the stolen money went into Pablo Figueroa’s account.

“All and all, they exploited from her approximately $437,000,” said Fernandez-Rundle.