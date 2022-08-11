Woman Accused of Drugging Fort Lauderdale Man Before $50K Robbery Arrested

A woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings back in June after they met at a bar and he brought her home has been arrested, police said.

Cloe Reynicke, a 23-year-old resident of Charlotte, NC, was arrested Monday in Nevada for driving with a suspended license. While in custody, she was charged with one count of grand theft for the June 10th incident in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Bobby Scali said he went out looking for a good time and was at a bar on Las Olas Boulevard when he met a woman police later identified as Reynicke.

Fort Lauderdale Police said it was around 1:30 a.m. when Scali and the two left the bar and headed to his apartment.

Surveillance footage released by police showed the two entering the building holding hands before Reynicke left alone about two hours later.

Police said while Reynicke was in Scali's apartment, she stole more than $52,000 worth of items, including Rolex and Breitling watches, an iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet and $1,000 in cash.

Scali said he didn't remember anything from that night, including going back to his place.

A toxicology report showed Scali had several drugs in his body including GHB, a date rape drug, and tranquilizers.

Police did not say if or when Reynicke would be extradited to Fort Lauderdale to face the grand theft charge.