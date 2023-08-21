Woman accused of fatally running over boyfriend in Miami while drunk

A South Florida woman was arrested after police said she was drunk when she fatally ran over her boyfriend moments after he fell out of a SUV.

Rosa Cristina Blanco-Herrera, 39, was arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Rosa Cristina Blanco-Herrera

The alleged incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest 22nd Street in Miami.

According to an arrest report, Blanco-Herrera was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and had entered a bank parking lot when she said her boyfriend fell out of the vehicle while they were arguing.

A witness said the vehicle continued before she stopped and reversed, and while she was reversing, she ran him over, the report said.

Blanco-Herrera's boyfriend, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

An officer who responded to the scene quickly noticed something was amiss with Blanco-Herrera, according to the report.

"Due to the defendant's carefree and unusual demeanor towards the victims' injuries, and unsteady walk and slurred speech, she believed field sobriety exercises were necessary to determine if she was impaired at the time of the incident," the report said.

Blanco-Herrera failed the field sobriety exercises, but refused to give a blood or breath sample until she spoke with her brother, the report said.

At one point, she spontaneously told officers that earlier in the day she'd had two glasses of Rose while at dinner with her boyfriend, the report said.

After she was taken to a police station, an officer said they could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Blanco-Herrera's mouth, the report said.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for blood and urine samples, which were turned in to the Miami Police Property Unit, the report said.

Blanco-Herrera, of Key Biscayne, was booked into jail, where her bond was set at $25,000, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.