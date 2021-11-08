Miami-Dade County

Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Boyfriend in Miami Gardens

Atoya Holmes, 48, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting that left 52-year-old Verdell Goins dead, Miami Gardens Police officials said

By NBC 6

033119 Miami Gardens Police FL
NBC 6

A woman has been arrested after police said she fatally shot her boyfriend in Miami Gardens Sunday when he allegedly tried to end their relationship.

Atoya Holmes, 48, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting that left 52-year-old Verdell Goins dead, Miami Gardens Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Atoya Holmes

According to an arrest report, Holmes and Goins, who have been dating on and off for several years, had gone to the Miami Dolphins game and then a friend's house on Sunday before they got into an argument in a car.

Holmes told investigators that she and Goins had gotten into a physical altercation, and that he started hitting her, the report said.

When he wouldn't stop, Holmes said she shot him multiple times, the report said.

Officers who responded to the shooting in the 19800 block of Northwest 29th Court found Goins in the driver's seat of a Jaguar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was found on the roof of the car, the report said.

A witness told investigators that Holmes was upset with Goins because he wanted to end their relationship, the report said.

Holmes was booked into jail, where she remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

