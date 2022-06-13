Woman Accused of Hitting Couple With Car While Fleeing Doral Hit-and-Run

A Nashville woman is facing multiple charges after police said she ran over a woman and dragged a man with her car after they tried to stop her from fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run in Doral over the weekend.

Danlesha Nicole Hall, 30, was arrested Sunday on two counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and two counts of aggravated battery, according to Miami-Dade jail records.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, Hall had been involved in a hit-and-run crash shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday near Northwest 32nd Street and Northwest 87th Avenue.

A husband and wife then followed Hall's vehicle for about four blocks, to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street, where the man used his car to try to box in Hall's car to stop her from fleeing the scene, the report said.

The man and his wife then got out of their car to confront Hall but she reversed her vehicle to get away, running over the wife, the report said.

After seein g his wife run over, the man grabbed the driver's side door frame of Hall's car while the vehicle was in motion but Hall continued to flee, dragging him for about a quarter mile before he finally let go and Hall fled the scene at a high rate of speed, the report said.

Both husband and wife suffered severe road rash and the wife had to be hospitalized after suffering a broken arm as a result of the encounter, the report said.

Cell phone footage from the scene showed one of the victims in the roadway being assisted by multiple witnesses.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras, which also captured the license plate of the car Hall was driving, which was discovered to be a Hertz rental, the report said.

Police found the woman who rented the car at a hotel, and the woman told detectives she had been recuperating from a cosmetic surgery and that Hall was her friend and designated driver, the report said.

As an officer was speaking with woman, Hall "came down to the lobby and spontaneously stated…that she was the driver involved in the traffic accident the day before and that the reason she left the scene was because she was in fear for her life once she was approached by both victims," the report said.

Hall admitted she was involved in the first crash and said she'd pulled over to exit her car when she was confronted by the husband and wife, the report said.

Hall said they started hitting her windshield and screaming in Spanish, and she was in fear for her life so she fled and said the husband was punching her in the face while he was holding onto her car, the report said.

When asked why she hadn't called 911, Hall said she had called 911 but hung up, the report said.

Hall, who is listed as living in Nashville in the arrest report, was booked into jail where she remained held Monday on $16,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.