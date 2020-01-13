Woman Accused of Hot Water Attack in West Palm Beach

A woman is facing a battery charge after she left a woman with first- and second-degree burns after scalding her with hot water in an apparently random attack in downtown West Palm Beach, police said.

Andrea A. Clarke, 56, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, Palm Beach County jail records showed.

The victim was working at an event and was unloading a truck when she said she felt an excruciating pain on her back caused by a liquid, according to a WPTV report. She turned around and saw a woman, later identified as Clarke, holding a cup and walking away from her, the report said.

The victim said Clarke never spoke a word to her and said the attack was completely unprovoked. She was hospitalized with first- and second-degree burns, the report said.

Clarke told officers she was walking down the street with the cup of hot water from Starbucks when she saw the victim and threw the hot water on her back, the report said. She gave no reason for her actions but said her head told her to do it, the report said.

Clarke was booked into jail, where she remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.