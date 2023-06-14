Crime and Courts

Woman, accused of molesting teen, behind bars after daughter tests positive for amphetamines

Krystal Dolores Jimenez was arrested for allegedly having sex with a teen and was out on bond when she was charged with child neglect

By Lorena Inclán

A South Florida woman who was accused of having sex with a teen is once again behind bars after police say her 9-month-old tested positive for drugs.

Krystal Dolores Jimenez, 35, went before a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday afternoon to answer for child neglect charges involving her daughter.

It’s the second time in less than a month she’s faced a judge for disturbing allegations.

"The defendant's got an open case for having sex with a 15-year-old child, so between these allegations, as well as her open case, I think she is a danger to the community," a prosecutor said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Krystal Dolores Jimenez

According to the arrest report, Jimenez’s 9-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital on June 8 after having a seizure.

Medical results revealed the infant tested positive for amphetamines and was being treated for withdrawals.

Police say Jimenez provided inconsistent statements to police, and she was arrested a few days later.

"We have looked after that child with everything, it’s painful," said Leonardo Leon, Jimenez's father.

Back in May, Jimenez was also arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old-boy, whom she met through his aunt. She was out on bond for that case when she was arrested again, accused of neglecting her own daughter.

The defendant also has a 9-year-old son who she says takes Adderall every day. She claimed he chews his pills and shares a pacifier with his baby sister. But when police questioned the boy, he denied chewing the pills but admitted to sharing his pacifier with his sister.

Ultimately, a judge found probable cause for neglect and imposed a $2,500 bond. She’s due back in court Thursday for the other case involving the 15-year-old.

