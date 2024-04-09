Miami-Dade County

Woman accused of running illegal lottery inside booth at North Miami store

Yeimy Yiceth Fuentes-Zavala, 32, was arrested Monday on charges including setting up, promoting or conducting a lottery and bookmaking, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC6

General view of the Turner Guilford-Knight Correctional Center in Miami
Getty Images

A woman is facing charges after police said she ran an illegal lottery out of a booth inside a North Miami convenience store.

Yeimy Yiceth Fuentes-Zavala, 32, was arrested Monday on charges including setting up, promoting or conducting a lottery and bookmaking, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Yeimy Yiceth Fuentes-Zavala

According to an arrest report, Fuentes-Zavala was conducting the illegal lottery, also known as a Bolet, out of a store on Northwest 119th Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"She was the only person inside the booth conducting illegal lottery transactions with multiple customers within the business," the report said.

The winning numbers were determined by comparing customers' wagered numbers to future New York, Georgia and Florida lotteries. Customers could also wager on sports events, police said.

An undercover officer went into the business on Thursday and paid $20 for lottery tickets that had the date, time and serial numbers, with the words "M&J Lottery" printed at the top, the report said.

Local

Miami-Dade County 12 mins ago

Home health care worker stole elderly Miami-Dade client's condo: Prosecutors

Miramar 3 hours ago

Leaders in Miramar and nearby cities fight proposal for nearby trash incinerator

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at the business and found Fuentes-Zavala inside the booth in the process of selling the illegal lottery tickets to customers, the report said.

The search turned up illegal lottery tickets, sports betting tickets, a computer running the illegal lottery program, ticket printers, payout menus and cash, which was all seized and impounded, the report said.

Fuentes-Zavala was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyNorth Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us