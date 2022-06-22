Woman Accused of Running Illegal Post-Surgery Recovery Center at Miami Lakes Home

A woman has been arrested after police said she ran an illegal post-surgery recovery center out of a Miami Lakes home.

Charlie A. Butler, 44, was arrested Tuesday on 16 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one count of possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell or deliver, one count of practicing health care without a license, and one count of dispensing drugs without a license, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The investigation into Butler began when detectives received info that an unlicensed post-operative recovery center was being operated at Chasing Dreams Recovery Home on Northwest 81st Avenue, according to an arrest report.

Detectives conducted surveillance on the home and saw activity "consistent with an active assisted living facility," the report said.

The business was registered to Butler but a records check showed Butler and Chasing Dreams weren't licensed to run an assisted living facility in Florida, the report said.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the home and made contact with a woman who said she was employed at the home and provided personal care to patients that included bathing, dressing, eating, using the bathroom, personal hygiene and medication, the report said.

The patients told detectives they were charged $200 a night for the personal care during their recovery, the report said.

Butler was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.