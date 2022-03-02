Woman Accused of Running Illegal Post-Surgery Recovery Center From Miami Home

A woman has been arrested after police said she ran an illegal post-surgery recovery center out of a Miami home.

Kenia Julissa Reyes-Duron, 47, was arrested Tuesday on 57 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Miami-Dade Police's Medical Crime Unit and other investigators had responded to a home in the 1100 block of Southwest 18th Street in Little Havana to investigate a possible post-surgery recovery house being operated out of a private residence.

Investigators found four bedrooms in the home with three set up with multiple beds and nightstands to accommodate multiple patients, the report said.

The investigators met with six patients who were at the home and said they'd been receiving personal care including help with bathing, dressing, eating, personal hygiene, medication, and going to the bathroom, the report said.

The six patients had been at the house a total of 57 nights, the report said. Records showed the house didn't have a license to operate as an assisted living facility, the report said.

Reyes-Duron was booked into jail, where she remained held on $10,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.