Woman Accused of Selling Fake Designer Masks Out of Miami-Dade Salon

A South Florida woman was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit designer face masks out of her Miami-Dade nail salon.

Dung Nguyen, 41, was arrested Wednesday at Escape Nails & Spa Wax on Northeast 5th Avenue.

Earlier this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of goods, including face masks, hats and jewelry, at Port Miami, according to an arrest report.

The items were knockoffs of many brands, including Louis Vuitton, Nike, Michael Kors, Gucci, Cartier, Hermes and much more. The shipment included goods with a retail value of over $500,000.

The investigation revealed Nguyen as the receiver of the shipment and listed the salon's address. When Miami-Dade police officers responded to the salon, they found another 145 counterfeit masks and that Nguyen had a sign posted at the register that said they were being sold for $5 each.

Nguyen was subsequently charged and booked. She faces a felony charge of selling counterfeit goods of $20,000 or more.