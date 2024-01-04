Woman accused of slamming Mustang into SUV, killing passenger while her kids were in front seat

A woman is facing serious charges after police said she was involved in a fatal car crash in Lauderhill back in May of 2023.

The crash occurred on May 14 on West Broward Boulevard, near its intersection with Northwest 36th Avenue.

According to a complaint affidavit, 22-year-old Janeyshia Hilton was driving a black Ford Mustang at nearly double the posted speed limit when she allegedly hit the passenger side of a 1998 GMC Jimmy.

Janeyshia Hilton

The complaint affidavit stated that Hilton slammed into the SUV with a driver and passenger inside, as it pulled out of a shopping center.

It also said that a vehicular data recorder in the Mustang showed that Hilton was driving 76 mph in a 40 mph zone seconds before she stuck the passenger’s side of the SUV, flipping it and killing the passenger.

The victim was not identified in the report.

Hilton had her two children in the front seat of the car at the time of the crash, the affidavit said.

She is now facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide, and child neglect.