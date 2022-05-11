Woman Accused of Spraying Extinguishers, Damaging Fire Systems at Weston Building

Spraying fire extinguishers and setting off fire alarms has landed a 53-year-old Weston woman in the Broward County Jail, authorities said.

Tania Gimenez Paz Castillo is accused of pulling two extinguishers off the walls on two floors of her apartment building, spraying the foam on an exterior stairwell and pounding on a neighbor’s apartment door before throwing the extinguishers off the third floor.

She also damaged the flashing fire alarm lights before activating the third-floor fire alarm system, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

It happened about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the apartment complex in the 16500 block of South Post Road in Weston.

The woman was arrested on charges including grand theft and criminal mischief. She remained in jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $3,000, records show.