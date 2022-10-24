Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines

A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times on Sunday, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Iesha Richards stabbed a woman multiple times near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m.

Police received multiple 911 calls from the area regarding a woman who was stabbed multiple times knocking on her neighbor's doors for help in the apartment complex.

Richards took the woman's car and had already fled the scene before police arrived, the report said.

According to the report, a preliminary investigation revealed that Richards and the woman she stabbed were involved in a domestic argument that escalated.

Richards was located in Miami-Dade County where she was taken into custody and transported to jail for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery by strangulation.