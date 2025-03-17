Woman accused of stealing $800K+ in TrumpCoin from boyfriend avoids deportation

A woman from Tunisia, who her ex-boyfriend claims stole more than $800,000 worth of TrumpCoin cryptocurrency from him, will no longer face deportation for the time being.

Court records show Maissa Jebali, who was arraigned on Monday on grand theft, credit card fraud, and fraudulent use of identification information, was ordered to be brought back to a Miami-Dade County jail.

Jebali was arrested in February by Miami Police after her boyfriend accused her of not only stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency but also using his American Express card without his permission.

"$4,000 was Airbnb, and about $14,000 was expensive handbags, shopping, it was a complete shopping spree," Anthony Bravo, the ex-boyfriend, told NBC6.

However, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement picked Jebali up from the county jail shortly after getting booked and brought her into their custody to face deportation.

At one point, records reviewed by NBC6 showed she made it to a Louisiana ICE facility.

Bravo was furious and believed his ex was going to get away with the alleged crime.

"I just need justice, and it makes me feel horrible that she could get away with this knowing everything that I know," Bravo told NBC6.

According to records obtained by NBC6, Miami-Dade County Judge Ellen Sue Venzer signed a court order requesting the federal government bring Jebali back to a county jail, "while on a loan to the state."

As of Monday, ICE records show Jebali was transferred back to South Florida and is currently in a Broward County immigration facility.

Records also show that "all expenses of travel and other expense incurred in effectuating the provision hereof shall be paid by Miami-Dade County."

In response to Jebali being brought back to South Florida, Bravo's attorney Emilia Diaz Fox released a statement to NBC6 on behalf of her client.

"I am very relieved that the prosecutor obtained a court court order ordering that she be brought back to a local jail. Otherwise, it is entirely possible that she could have exercised an option for self-deportation from the Ice detention center in Louisiana and in all likelihood, she would now be in Tunisia or Paris enjoying the monies that she stole from me," the statement read. "I am not just relieved, I am very happy that this was accomplished."

On Monday, although Jebali was not physically present, she was arraigned on her theft related charges connected to the alleged American Express transactions.

Jebali has not been charged in connection to the cryptocurrency transactions, but Bravo's attorney claims those charges could come soon.

NBC6 reached out to Jebali's private attorney but we have not heard back yet.

Jebali has pleaded not guilty to all charges.