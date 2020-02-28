Woman Accused of Stealing Credit Cards From Coral Gables Boutique Employee

A woman was arrested after police say she schemed with two other women to steal credit cards from a Coral Gables boutique employee.

The incident took place on September 28, 2019 at the store Silvia Tcherassi located at 207 San Lorenzo Avenue in Coral Gables. Around 11:30 a.m., Shamiece Brittany Johnson, 26, and two other women walked into the shop. They told an employee at the store they intended to buy a dress.

While Johnson and one of her companions spoke to the employee, the third woman entered the store's employee break room, which is not meant to be accessible to the public, according to an arrest report.

Surveillance footage captured the woman grabbing the store employee's purse, which was hidden behind a clothing rack, and removing several credit cards. The woman then left the store, and Johnson and the third woman followed soon after, according to the report.

Close to 3 p.m. that afternoon, the three women were caught on surveillance video getting out of a white SUV parked at a Walgreens Pharmacy located at 3490 Bird Road.

They entered the store and attempted to buy a $500 visa gift card and a tube of chap stick using the stolen credit cards. After four transactions were declined, the women left the store, according to the report.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, Johnson and one of the two women were captured on video surveillance walking into a Victoria's Secret store at 901 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. Johnson's companion made a nearly $400 purchase using the victim's stolen Victoria's Secret credit card, according to the report.

After months of investigative work, police were able to identify and locate Johnson, and she was apprehended at 510 Northwest 23rd Avenue on Thursday. She was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.