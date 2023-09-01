Woman accused of stealing man's pricey Rolex at knifepoint in Miami Beach hotel room

A woman was arrested months after she allegedly stole a man's expensive Rolex watch at knifepoint in his Miami Beach hotel room.

Lateka Delaney, 28, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday on a charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, records showed.

The alleged incident happened back on May 19 when the victim said he met a woman at Martini Bar in Brickell and they agreed to go back to his room at the Castle Beach Hotel on Collins Avenue, an arrest warrant said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Lateka Delaney

The man said they were laying in bed when she slapped him in the face and pulled a small knife out of her purse, pointed it at him and said "give me your watch," the warrant said.

He complied and handed her his watch, a gold Rolex Daytona worth around $28,000, before she fled the room, the warrant said.

Surveillance footage from the hotel showed the victim and woman arriving and her leaving by herself a short time later, the warrant said.

The man told police he'd exchanged Instagram information with the woman, and investigators were able to identify her as Delaney, the warrant said.

The warrant was issued for her arrest but it was believed she'd returned to Milwaukee, where she lives, the warrant said.

Delaney appeared in bond court Friday, where her attorney said she was unaware of the warrant when she was taken into custody in Milwaukee and extradited to South Florida. He said she maintains her innocence.

She was ordered held without bond.